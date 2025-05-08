Patch Notes - The Prison
New Features
-
New Localized Dialogues on Every Zone: Added contextual NPC dialogues in both English and Spanish for every prison zone and job type.
-
Completely Revamped Progression System: XP, Health, Action Points, and Action progression redesigned for deeper gameplay.
-
New Shops and Loot Rewards: All prison zones now feature unique shops, special loot drops, and balanced level grinding for high-level players.
-
20 New Weapons: Added 20 new weapons, available through combat or purchase. Enemies feature unique drop rates.
-
Consumables Now Restore Action Points: Introducing AP-based consumables to encourage strategic planning in combat.
-
New Character Creator: Customize characters more than ever with reworked faces and enhanced in-game representation.
-
New NPC Creator: NPCs now appear more varied with expanded customization options.
-
7 New Quests: New missions push the story forward and expand the prison’s narrative content.
-
NPCs Up to Level 90: NPC level range extended for expanded progression across the prison.
-
Upgraded Attack Animations: Improved animations for heavy object and bare-hand attacks.
-
New Inventory Item Visor: Items now display in a dynamic visor with size and shape previews.
-
Faction System Introduced: Create groups with friends and access exclusive chat channels. More faction features coming soon.
-
[WiP] Skills-Based Progression: Current base attributes will be replaced by a passive/active skill system in future updates.
-
[WiP] Onboarding & Tutorial: A new tutorial and onboarding process is being tested.
-
[WiP] Ranked Battles: A new zone dedicated to ranked combat is in development.
Improvements
-
Item Tooltip Improvements: Tooltips now show more detailed and useful information.
-
Weapons Rebalanced: Damage, prices, and action point costs adjusted for better progression.
-
Consumables Rebalanced: Improved healing amounts and prices for better gameplay flow.
-
New Fonts and Typography: Font assets updated for a more polished visual experience.
-
Improved NPC Shadows: Shadows are now more consistent and less ghost-like.
-
Mesh & Lighting Updates: Multiple mesh and lighting updates across all prison zones.
-
Dialogue Visor Improvements: Better character representation and larger UI.
-
Loot Pricing Fixes: Looted items now sell at their correct base price.
-
[WiP] Quest System Stability: Ongoing improvements to quest system stability.
-
Point & Click Visual Style: Point & Click now features a monitor-style visual interface.
-
New NPC Animations: Expanded animation sets for immersive NPC interactions.
-
Improved AI Behaviour: NPCs now perform a wider range of autonomous tasks.
Bug Fixes
-
Knife Special Animations Fix: Fixed glitches with special knife animations.
-
Bare Hands Attack Damage Fix: Resolved inconsistencies in unarmed attack damage.
-
Crash When Opening Item Without Mesh Fixed: Prevented crash when accessing items missing 3D assets.
-
Combat Crash Fix: Addressed game crashes triggered during combat.
-
Hotfix for Administration Stores: Inventory issues in admin stores resolved.
-
Boxing NPC Pair Animation Fix: Fixed issues with NPCs boxing in pairs.
-
Warning & Typo Fixes: Cleaned up code warnings and corrected UI/category typos.
-
Linux Quest Completion Crash Fix: Resolved a UE 5.5 crash on Linux systems triggered during quest completion.
-
Objective Completion Disconnect Fix: Fixed a bug that disconnected clients from the server upon objective completion.
-
OverlapActor Crash Fix: Fixed crash caused by player overlapping a volume.
Changed files in this update