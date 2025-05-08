New Localized Dialogues on Every Zone: Added contextual NPC dialogues in both English and Spanish for every prison zone and job type.

Completely Revamped Progression System: XP, Health, Action Points, and Action progression redesigned for deeper gameplay.

New Shops and Loot Rewards: All prison zones now feature unique shops, special loot drops, and balanced level grinding for high-level players.

20 New Weapons: Added 20 new weapons, available through combat or purchase. Enemies feature unique drop rates.

Consumables Now Restore Action Points: Introducing AP-based consumables to encourage strategic planning in combat.

New Character Creator: Customize characters more than ever with reworked faces and enhanced in-game representation.

New NPC Creator: NPCs now appear more varied with expanded customization options.

7 New Quests: New missions push the story forward and expand the prison’s narrative content.

NPCs Up to Level 90: NPC level range extended for expanded progression across the prison.

Upgraded Attack Animations: Improved animations for heavy object and bare-hand attacks.

New Inventory Item Visor: Items now display in a dynamic visor with size and shape previews.

Faction System Introduced: Create groups with friends and access exclusive chat channels. More faction features coming soon.

[WiP] Skills-Based Progression: Current base attributes will be replaced by a passive/active skill system in future updates.

[WiP] Onboarding & Tutorial: A new tutorial and onboarding process is being tested.