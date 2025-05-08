 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18395342 Edited 8 May 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - The Prison

New Features

  • New Localized Dialogues on Every Zone: Added contextual NPC dialogues in both English and Spanish for every prison zone and job type.

  • Completely Revamped Progression System: XP, Health, Action Points, and Action progression redesigned for deeper gameplay.

  • New Shops and Loot Rewards: All prison zones now feature unique shops, special loot drops, and balanced level grinding for high-level players.

  • 20 New Weapons: Added 20 new weapons, available through combat or purchase. Enemies feature unique drop rates.

  • Consumables Now Restore Action Points: Introducing AP-based consumables to encourage strategic planning in combat.

  • New Character Creator: Customize characters more than ever with reworked faces and enhanced in-game representation.

  • New NPC Creator: NPCs now appear more varied with expanded customization options.

  • 7 New Quests: New missions push the story forward and expand the prison’s narrative content.

  • NPCs Up to Level 90: NPC level range extended for expanded progression across the prison.

  • Upgraded Attack Animations: Improved animations for heavy object and bare-hand attacks.

  • New Inventory Item Visor: Items now display in a dynamic visor with size and shape previews.

  • Faction System Introduced: Create groups with friends and access exclusive chat channels. More faction features coming soon.

  • [WiP] Skills-Based Progression: Current base attributes will be replaced by a passive/active skill system in future updates.

  • [WiP] Onboarding & Tutorial: A new tutorial and onboarding process is being tested.

  • [WiP] Ranked Battles: A new zone dedicated to ranked combat is in development.

Improvements

  • Item Tooltip Improvements: Tooltips now show more detailed and useful information.

  • Weapons Rebalanced: Damage, prices, and action point costs adjusted for better progression.

  • Consumables Rebalanced: Improved healing amounts and prices for better gameplay flow.

  • New Fonts and Typography: Font assets updated for a more polished visual experience.

  • Improved NPC Shadows: Shadows are now more consistent and less ghost-like.

  • Mesh & Lighting Updates: Multiple mesh and lighting updates across all prison zones.

  • Dialogue Visor Improvements: Better character representation and larger UI.

  • Loot Pricing Fixes: Looted items now sell at their correct base price.

  • [WiP] Quest System Stability: Ongoing improvements to quest system stability.

  • Point & Click Visual Style: Point & Click now features a monitor-style visual interface.

  • New NPC Animations: Expanded animation sets for immersive NPC interactions.

  • Improved AI Behaviour: NPCs now perform a wider range of autonomous tasks.

Bug Fixes

  • Knife Special Animations Fix: Fixed glitches with special knife animations.

  • Bare Hands Attack Damage Fix: Resolved inconsistencies in unarmed attack damage.

  • Crash When Opening Item Without Mesh Fixed: Prevented crash when accessing items missing 3D assets.

  • Combat Crash Fix: Addressed game crashes triggered during combat.

  • Hotfix for Administration Stores: Inventory issues in admin stores resolved.

  • Boxing NPC Pair Animation Fix: Fixed issues with NPCs boxing in pairs.

  • Warning & Typo Fixes: Cleaned up code warnings and corrected UI/category typos.

  • Linux Quest Completion Crash Fix: Resolved a UE 5.5 crash on Linux systems triggered during quest completion.

  • Objective Completion Disconnect Fix: Fixed a bug that disconnected clients from the server upon objective completion.

  • OverlapActor Crash Fix: Fixed crash caused by player overlapping a volume.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1889921
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1889923
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link