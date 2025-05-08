 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18395309 Edited 8 May 2025 – 23:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes & Corrections:

  • Fix visual bug on overtime where warning appear after 5 sec

  • Fix bot using power on cooldown

Visual enhancement:

  • Visual enhancement for Menu & Settings

  • Visual enhancement for map "Italian Garden"

Improvement:

  • Random map available (change every round)

  • Random character added

  • Automatic detection of 1v1 / 2v2

  • 1v2 now possible

  • Better team swap in character selection

  • Different bot difficulty added (expert / easy)

  • Character selection for bot added

  • Easier tutorial

  • You can now play the same character (available in option)

  • FFA now possible with 4 characters (FFA available in option)

  • Back to character selection after game (with current input & current selection & current option)

New Feature:

  • Game settings added at character selection (Round timer / GameMode)

  • Pause now possible in game

  • Video settings added

  • Default "InputHelp" settings added (clockwise & freestyle, etc.)

  • Translation added for spanish, german and italian

  • You can now play in menu

