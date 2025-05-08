Bug fixes & Corrections:
-
Fix visual bug on overtime where warning appear after 5 sec
-
Fix bot using power on cooldown
Visual enhancement:
-
Visual enhancement for Menu & Settings
-
Visual enhancement for map "Italian Garden"
Improvement:
-
Random map available (change every round)
-
Random character added
-
Automatic detection of 1v1 / 2v2
-
1v2 now possible
-
Better team swap in character selection
-
Different bot difficulty added (expert / easy)
-
Character selection for bot added
-
Easier tutorial
-
You can now play the same character (available in option)
-
FFA now possible with 4 characters (FFA available in option)
-
Back to character selection after game (with current input & current selection & current option)
New Feature:
-
Game settings added at character selection (Round timer / GameMode)
-
Pause now possible in game
-
Video settings added
-
Default "InputHelp" settings added (clockwise & freestyle, etc.)
-
Translation added for spanish, german and italian
-
You can now play in menu
Changed files in this update