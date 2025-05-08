 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18395306
Update notes via Steam Community

Wireframe Warfare V1.1b
Fixes
• Fixed an issue with space selecting previous towers and causing their selection bubble to appear in tank mode
• Fixed a problem with the Start Wave key pushing past the limits of the level’s waves

Windows 64-bit Depot 3516121
