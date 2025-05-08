 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18395269
Update notes via Steam Community

i didnt do the music yet, but theres only a few tracks.

that whole system might need some re-vamping as we will probably take advantage of more dynamic music in the near future.

if you run into some horrible sounds, sorry hopefully you can report it!
the levels, pitch, etc... are all flat now.

i also tuned up vivi to be able to jump cancel a dash or dash cancel a double jump... fixed a bug related to them sharing a cooldown... everything feels much better. more flexible and tight. enjoy! im happy with it!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3163831
