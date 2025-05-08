i didnt do the music yet, but theres only a few tracks.

that whole system might need some re-vamping as we will probably take advantage of more dynamic music in the near future.

if you run into some horrible sounds, sorry hopefully you can report it!

the levels, pitch, etc... are all flat now.

i also tuned up vivi to be able to jump cancel a dash or dash cancel a double jump... fixed a bug related to them sharing a cooldown... everything feels much better. more flexible and tight. enjoy! im happy with it!