Overview

Hey everyone! We're pumped announce that we are finally getting very close to releasing our new game mode, Routes! With that said we're looking to get one final round of Playtesting in before it's released. That means we need your help!

Check out a sneak peak below!



If you're interested in being a part of the Playtest, request access by hitting that big green "Request Access" button on the store page!

Invited to the playtest with a Steam key? Go ahead and activate the Playtest like you would activate any other game on Steam! The Playtest should then show up in your library.

Testing FAQ

Where can I access a level route?

Glad you asked! Navigate to the meteor select screen and do the following when any Meteor is visible. Press "Launch" Button ➡ Press Down to select "Routes" ➡ Press "Launch" button ➡ Press Up to select "Easy" ➡ Press "Launch" button!

If that was as confusing to you as it was to us, just check the the gif below 😅!

Why is the Launch button disabled when Routes is selected in the Meteor Select menu?

Routes require the standard level to be completed before you can access them. Complete the standard mode of the level and the Routes will unlock!

Feel it should work another way? Leave us some feedback!

Why is the Launch button disabled when Medium or Hard Route is selected in the Meteor Select menu?

Medium and Hard Routes are not yet available, but will be coming soon!

Where can I leave you feedback for routes?

Navigate to the main menu and click the pencil icon button! That should take you to our discord where you can give us all the feedback you have the strength to convey.

Thanks so much for your interest in the routes playtest! Remember a playtest is only as good as the feedback we can collect, so please don't forget to jot down your thoughts about routes in our discord 🙏!