8 May 2025 Build 18395104 Edited 8 May 2025 – 23:06:35 UTC by Wendy
Hello Survivors,

A new update is now live for Zonark, featuring key improvements to lighting and a dynamic weather system!

I’m a solo indie developer, building this game on my own. Every positive review, purchase, or wishlist addition truly helps me continue improving the game and growing the project.

🔄 What’s New?
🌤️ Improved lighting for a more immersive experience

🌧️ New dynamic weather system (sun/rain) with randomized transitions

⚙️ General performance and stability enhancements

🎮 Your support matters!
📌 If you're enjoying the game, please consider leaving a positive review, sharing it with friends, or adding it to your wishlist.

Thank you for being part of this journey ❤️
– The Developer of Zonark

