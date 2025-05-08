Hello Survivors,
A new update is now live for Zonark, featuring key improvements to lighting and a dynamic weather system!
I’m a solo indie developer, building this game on my own. Every positive review, purchase, or wishlist addition truly helps me continue improving the game and growing the project.
🔄 What’s New?
🌤️ Improved lighting for a more immersive experience
🌧️ New dynamic weather system (sun/rain) with randomized transitions
⚙️ General performance and stability enhancements
🎮 Your support matters!
📌 If you're enjoying the game, please consider leaving a positive review, sharing it with friends, or adding it to your wishlist.
Thank you for being part of this journey ❤️
– The Developer of Zonark
Changed files in this update