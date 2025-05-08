Updated all tiers of Drill Motor descriptions

All Drill Motor tiers should now work correctly (visuals unchanged for now)

Drill Motor fixes are now included in build

Smelter loading speeds set up and propagated across save/load/serialise/transmit systems

Vein Analyser now has a cost

Fixed Vein Analyser strings

Changed default Segment internal distance to Float.Max from 0 — potentially major performance improvement

Fixed issue with serialising stats

Improved detection of progression through Chapters 6–9

Reduced light range of Biomass Reactors

More solid short-circuiting through Chapter Progression on reload

Added hysteresis to grass deployment

Sped up grass growth to match new placement system

Smart optimisation to Grass has saved significant CPU time

Laser Ablator lights now obey vis and distance rules

Ore Extractor worklights and text now obey room vis

Ore Extractor visual tweaks and polish

Matter Mover no longer attempts to read segments several hundred light years away

Fixed issue where valid teleporter locations could become null

Fixed low-level issue with segment dictionary locking — should prevent duplicate entries

Fixed NRE with Cursor Popup for CPH