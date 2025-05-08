⚙️Systems & Mechanics
-
Updated all tiers of Drill Motor descriptions
-
All Drill Motor tiers should now work correctly (visuals unchanged for now)
-
Drill Motor fixes are now included in build
-
Smelter loading speeds set up and propagated across save/load/serialise/transmit systems
-
Vein Analyser now has a cost
-
Fixed Vein Analyser strings
-
Changed default Segment internal distance to Float.Max from 0 — potentially major performance improvement
-
Fixed issue with serialising stats
-
Improved detection of progression through Chapters 6–9
-
Reduced light range of Biomass Reactors
-
More solid short-circuiting through Chapter Progression on reload
-
Added hysteresis to grass deployment
-
Sped up grass growth to match new placement system
-
Smart optimisation to Grass has saved significant CPU time
-
Laser Ablator lights now obey vis and distance rules
-
Ore Extractor worklights and text now obey room vis
-
Ore Extractor visual tweaks and polish
-
Matter Mover no longer attempts to read segments several hundred light years away
-
Fixed issue where valid teleporter locations could become null
-
Fixed low-level issue with segment dictionary locking — should prevent duplicate entries
-
Fixed NRE with Cursor Popup for CPH
-
Fixed Hardness for Extracted Ores as well as Raw ones
📊Visual & Performance Improvements
-
Enabled GPU Instancing on 3906 materials — performance gains expected
-
Improvements to rendering and feedback of all MultiBlock GACs
-
Fixed several glow issues
-
Bumped priority of Conveyor texture streaming
-
Chapter display now supports slightly longer taglines
🧠 Research & Progression
-
Fixed research lockout under rare conditions
-
Removed Geological Surveyor (mothballed)
-
Renamed Cold Research to Cold Hazard License, locked behind Chapter 5 Debts
-
Reduced Chapter 5 Debts research cost massively
-
Added OreBen Tier 2 research as a post-Debts reward
-
Added sanity check to catch missing or misspelled research requirements
-
Unlocked progression through:
-
Chapter 6 (Vertical Freight, Cold Cavern Traversal)
-
Chapter 7 (Crystal extraction from Cold Caverns)
-
Chapter 8 (Agitation – initial resin handling)
-
-
You are not encouraged to charge the OET until Chapter 9
🏗️Structure & Power
-
Increased power storage of Company Manufacturing Plants
-
They now allow two back-to-back crafts (but recharge slowly)
-
Company Extractors hardness limit set to 100
-
Lithium, Nickel, Titanium, and Gold now have 101 hardness
-
Phoenix Extractors begin at 150 hardness
🐛 Bug Fixes
-
Corrupted Network Teleporters now auto-fix on reload
-
Fixed issue with startup knowledge from insertion
-
Fixed dangling PlayerIsFacingInternalAirlock var causing weird fog
-
Fixed issue where Matter Mover read invalid segments
-
Fixed issue with straight conveyors not animating (TAA ghosting remains)
-
Fixed tier assignments of treated Tin ores
-
Fixed multiple ore and extractor hardness values
-
Fixed NRE with cursor popup for CPH
🐛Mobs & Spawning
-
Surface mobs (Mynocks, CamoBots, Leechers) now only spawn in Chapter 5+
-
Aerial attack mobs now only spawn in Chapter 8+
-
Tunnel Nukers always spawn
🛠️Miscellaneous
-
Reminder: ALWAYS BACK UP YOUR WORLDS BEFORE PATCHING
-
Moving to Unity 6.1 for future development
-
See you all next month!
