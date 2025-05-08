 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18394965 Edited 8 May 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
⚙️Systems & Mechanics

  • Updated all tiers of Drill Motor descriptions

  • All Drill Motor tiers should now work correctly (visuals unchanged for now)

  • Drill Motor fixes are now included in build

  • Smelter loading speeds set up and propagated across save/load/serialise/transmit systems

  • Vein Analyser now has a cost

  • Fixed Vein Analyser strings

  • Changed default Segment internal distance to Float.Max from 0 — potentially major performance improvement

  • Fixed issue with serialising stats

  • Improved detection of progression through Chapters 6–9

  • Reduced light range of Biomass Reactors

  • More solid short-circuiting through Chapter Progression on reload

  • Added hysteresis to grass deployment

  • Sped up grass growth to match new placement system

  • Smart optimisation to Grass has saved significant CPU time

  • Laser Ablator lights now obey vis and distance rules

  • Ore Extractor worklights and text now obey room vis

  • Ore Extractor visual tweaks and polish

  • Matter Mover no longer attempts to read segments several hundred light years away

  • Fixed issue where valid teleporter locations could become null

  • Fixed low-level issue with segment dictionary locking — should prevent duplicate entries

  • Fixed NRE with Cursor Popup for CPH

  • Fixed Hardness for Extracted Ores as well as Raw ones

📊Visual & Performance Improvements

  • Enabled GPU Instancing on 3906 materials — performance gains expected

  • Improvements to rendering and feedback of all MultiBlock GACs

  • Fixed several glow issues

  • Bumped priority of Conveyor texture streaming

  • Chapter display now supports slightly longer taglines

🧠 Research & Progression

  • Fixed research lockout under rare conditions

  • Removed Geological Surveyor (mothballed)

  • Renamed Cold Research to Cold Hazard License, locked behind Chapter 5 Debts

  • Reduced Chapter 5 Debts research cost massively

  • Added OreBen Tier 2 research as a post-Debts reward

  • Added sanity check to catch missing or misspelled research requirements

  • Unlocked progression through:

    • Chapter 6 (Vertical Freight, Cold Cavern Traversal)

    • Chapter 7 (Crystal extraction from Cold Caverns)

    • Chapter 8 (Agitation – initial resin handling)

  • You are not encouraged to charge the OET until Chapter 9

🏗️Structure & Power

  • Increased power storage of Company Manufacturing Plants

  • They now allow two back-to-back crafts (but recharge slowly)

  • Company Extractors hardness limit set to 100

  • Lithium, Nickel, Titanium, and Gold now have 101 hardness

  • Phoenix Extractors begin at 150 hardness

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Corrupted Network Teleporters now auto-fix on reload

  • Fixed issue with startup knowledge from insertion

  • Fixed dangling PlayerIsFacingInternalAirlock var causing weird fog

  • Fixed issue where Matter Mover read invalid segments

  • Fixed issue with straight conveyors not animating (TAA ghosting remains)

  • Fixed tier assignments of treated Tin ores

  • Fixed multiple ore and extractor hardness values

  • Fixed NRE with cursor popup for CPH

🐛Mobs & Spawning

  • Surface mobs (Mynocks, CamoBots, Leechers) now only spawn in Chapter 5+

  • Aerial attack mobs now only spawn in Chapter 8+

  • Tunnel Nukers always spawn

🛠️Miscellaneous

  • Reminder: ALWAYS BACK UP YOUR WORLDS BEFORE PATCHING

  • Moving to Unity 6.1 for future development

  • See you all next month!

Changed files in this update

FortressCraft : Phoenix Content Depot 1038081
