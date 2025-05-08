 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18394962 Edited 8 May 2025 – 21:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
1.Add the rule that authors can only submit the level after they have passed the level, and it will show the authors' achievements.
2. Mod levels have new difficulty display and star time, and improved preview image.
3. The range of angle of incidence at the beginning of the ball has been enlarged.
4. New gold prizes in the prize machine.
5.Add batch move function to level editor.
6. Author can choose to delete or keep the old leaderboard data when updating levels.

