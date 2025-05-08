 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18394948 Edited 8 May 2025 – 21:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update addresses several issues that caused the game to freeze or become unresponsive during the tutorial. Improvements have been made to the tutorial flow, event triggers, and interaction logic to ensure a smoother and uninterrupted experience for new players.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2697521
