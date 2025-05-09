 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18394776 Edited 9 May 2025 – 18:19:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Roster now has a team/role filter and a "select" button you can select filtered entities.

  • Fix the "relative to #/@" UI. Not sure what I was thinking when I wrote that.

  • Fix expression UI for When statements.

  • If you delete and recreate a signal, entities using that signal get reconnected to it.

  • AbortIf no longer exits a loop if it is the last statement in that loop.

  • AbortIf errors can now be handled by OnFail and not exit a loop until fail.

  • AbortIf now properly handles commands nested inside a loop.

  • Fix the setting for MaxRequest in the Request command expression editor.

  • References to role/types in the expression editor now won't see hidden entities.

  • "count of" in conditionals now doesn't include hidden entities.

  • copy the terrain filter (if it is set) from the Surveyor when placing a beacon. If the terrain filter is not set, use the tile you are placing the beacon on.

  • fix setting the current craft to None

  • fix a nest of type-os.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2613891
  • Loading history…
