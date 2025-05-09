Roster now has a team/role filter and a "select" button you can select filtered entities.

Fix the "relative to #/@" UI. Not sure what I was thinking when I wrote that.

Fix expression UI for When statements.

If you delete and recreate a signal, entities using that signal get reconnected to it.

AbortIf no longer exits a loop if it is the last statement in that loop.

AbortIf errors can now be handled by OnFail and not exit a loop until fail.

AbortIf now properly handles commands nested inside a loop.

Fix the setting for MaxRequest in the Request command expression editor.

References to role/types in the expression editor now won't see hidden entities.

"count of" in conditionals now doesn't include hidden entities.

copy the terrain filter (if it is set) from the Surveyor when placing a beacon. If the terrain filter is not set, use the tile you are placing the beacon on.

fix setting the current craft to None