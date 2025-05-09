-
Roster now has a team/role filter and a "select" button you can select filtered entities.
-
Fix the "relative to #/@" UI. Not sure what I was thinking when I wrote that.
-
Fix expression UI for When statements.
-
If you delete and recreate a signal, entities using that signal get reconnected to it.
-
AbortIf no longer exits a loop if it is the last statement in that loop.
-
AbortIf errors can now be handled by OnFail and not exit a loop until fail.
-
AbortIf now properly handles commands nested inside a loop.
-
Fix the setting for MaxRequest in the Request command expression editor.
-
References to role/types in the expression editor now won't see hidden entities.
-
"count of" in conditionals now doesn't include hidden entities.
-
copy the terrain filter (if it is set) from the Surveyor when placing a beacon. If the terrain filter is not set, use the tile you are placing the beacon on.
-
fix setting the current craft to None
-
fix a nest of type-os.
Small Update 0.4.39
