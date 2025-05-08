 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18394769
  • Added a new challenge: No Might No Rebirth Challenge. You need to defeat P.Baal V1-20 without rebirthing and might. It is more of an endgame challenge and makes your unleash stronger.
  • Added improved versions of potions for alchemy.
  • Added Magic Powder for alchemy. You can grind down jewels into magic powder and that is used now instead of jewels to upgrade equip. This gives more freedom in elements as powder can be used for any element.
  • Fixed some issue with side crafting and you can now also do a normal crafting at 100% and a different side crafting at 20% the same time. At the crafting pages, there are two buttons to start a crafting now, one for the 100% crafting and one for the 20% side crafting. Limitations are that you can't do the same activity as side activity and battle is always only possible as main activity.

