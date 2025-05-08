 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18394739 Edited 8 May 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Fixed issue where some destructible objects no longer played breaking animations
-Fixed issue where Kapi's dash attack did not use energy
-Fixed issue where Kana's Mirror cost less energy than intended
-Fixed issue where Kapi's fire spin attack had the wrong damage type and could not start fires
-Golden Nekrokura are now weak to Wind damage
-Kapi's projectile attack now deals wind damage. This still does not count as a wind burst for wind spinner puzzles.
-Fixed an issue where the Marajo Village map did not render correctly
-Fixed an issue where KuruMart's door could crash the game
-Fixed an issue where the Rum Seller in Mina de Plata would not give correct dialogue choices if the player had less than enough money
-Fixed an issue where lightning walls could be broken by normal projectiles
-Fixed an issue in co-op where Kapi's projectile attack had the wrong HUD icon
-Fixed an issue where Kapi's projectile could be stopped by grass

Changed files in this update

