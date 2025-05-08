-Fixed issue where some destructible objects no longer played breaking animations

-Fixed issue where Kapi's dash attack did not use energy

-Fixed issue where Kana's Mirror cost less energy than intended

-Fixed issue where Kapi's fire spin attack had the wrong damage type and could not start fires

-Golden Nekrokura are now weak to Wind damage

-Kapi's projectile attack now deals wind damage. This still does not count as a wind burst for wind spinner puzzles.

-Fixed an issue where the Marajo Village map did not render correctly

-Fixed an issue where KuruMart's door could crash the game

-Fixed an issue where the Rum Seller in Mina de Plata would not give correct dialogue choices if the player had less than enough money

-Fixed an issue where lightning walls could be broken by normal projectiles

-Fixed an issue in co-op where Kapi's projectile attack had the wrong HUD icon

-Fixed an issue where Kapi's projectile could be stopped by grass