- You now exit hiding spots, such as ball pits or vehicles, in the direction you are looking. This new system should also fix the issue where some players got stuck inside.
- Fixed a corner in the Paradise level where players could become stuck.
- The SOS Transmitter can now be picked up after being deployed.
SOS Transmitter Improvements, Fixes, and Optimizations
