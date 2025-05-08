 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18394722 Edited 8 May 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • You now exit hiding spots, such as ball pits or vehicles, in the direction you are looking. This new system should also fix the issue where some players got stuck inside.
  • Fixed a corner in the Paradise level where players could become stuck.
  • The SOS Transmitter can now be picked up after being deployed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2835533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link