Great news! You no longer need an alpha key to access Rise & Fall Online. The game is now open to everyone, so feel free to invite friends and start exploring the world of Rise & Fall together!

🆕 Real-Time Gameplay is Here

We're excited to introduce real-time matches with four timing modes to suit your pace:

🕰️ 48h Turn – Perfect for asynchronous play. Take your time and check in when you can

☕ Take It Easy – A laid-back mode with no enforced limits, just play at your rhythm

⏳ Challenge Mode – A focused format with time to think, but still keeps the game moving

🔥 Panic Mode – No time to overthink. Act fast or fall behind

🎥 Match Replays Are Live

You can now replay your past games, review your strategies, and spot new ways to improve. Whether you're casual or competitive, it's a great tool to track your progress.

🐞 Bug Fixes Thanks to You

Many bugs have been fixed thanks to players reporting issues, so a big thank you for your help

Notable fixes include:

Proper handling of player defeats and forfeits

Training mode now correctly pits you against a random opponent

Travelers and Nordic units are now correctly blocked by cliffs as intended

Please continue helping us by reporting any issues on Discord. Your feedback really helps make the game better.

This game is a passion project developed mostly in spare time by one person, made by a fan for fans. Your support and input are incredibly valuable as we continue to improve the experience.

Thanks for playing and see you in-game!

Sylvain