The following changes have been applied to SMITE 2 PC with consoles to follow as soon as possible:

Fixed an issue where Guan Yu's abilities could provide double reductions

Fixed an issue with Artemis where her trap couldn't be interrupted by cripple resistance

Fixed an issue where the Report button wouldn't work at the End of Match

Fixed a Merlin stun animation

Set the Default Announcer Pack to appear if no Announcer Pack has been selected