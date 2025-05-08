Hello folks,

I've released yet another patch, but this time a meaty one. This one has a little bit of new content, namely the new boss rewards. Next week, we'll get a content update as I'm already almost done with it. Just playtesting right now to balance some stuff.

Let's get into today's update.

Boss Rewards

After beating a boss round, you'll be able to pick one of 4 random perks:

These perks are for increasing your base stats: damage, max shots, max health or money.

On higher level bosses, you get better chances for high tier perks.

In the future, the 4th perk will serve as the utility or fast-track perk and will have perks which don't buff your stats but instead which increase risk and reward for the following rounds.

Minor Balancing

Although I intend to do major rebalancing soon, I've still adjusted things in this update. Namely, the kind of stuff that tends to instakill you without you realizing or just create an impenetrable wall to break in terms of difficulty.

Wheel Spins

You now have 2 weapon wheel spins on each round finish at the start of the game. Makes weapons easier to obtain in the early game.

Necromancer Rework

The purple necromancer enemies that resurrect all other enemies that die in their range will no longer ressurect them at full health, but rather at the remaining health they had when they died.

It seemed kind of unfair to have them fully heal the enemies at resurrection.

In addition, they now have a small 0.5 second cooldown on their resurrection. They can resurrect multiple enemies at once, but after each batch, they'll take some time to recast their spell. This makes it possible to kill groups of necromancers even with weak weapons, provided you time your shots right. This would've been harder to do without a debuff (like stun or necro block) or a big damage explosion that kills the entire group completely.

Finally, I think I've solved the necromancer infinite cloning crashes. These would occur when you'd partially destroy a group of huddled necromancers. The remaining group would resurrect the other half multiple times (say if you kill 5 necros out of 10, the other 5 will resurrect the 5 that died, leaving you with 25 new necromancers to kil in addition to the 5 that stayed alive).

That would easily cause crashes, but not anymore! From now on, resurrected necromancers will be weaker (with smaller range). This still keeps them fun, but no longer leads to infinite loops of cloning.

Look at the video below to see the difference:



Spiker Instakills

Spiker enemies will now only deal 1 damage to you, but still full damage to the enemies with their spikes. Should prevent frustrating instakills. Also, since you now start with 5 health, makes it even easier.

Spike Balls

Spike balls used to inherit the damage of the last thing that hit them, so if you hit a spike ball with a powerful weapon and it hit you, you'd take your own damage! Dumb design decision.

Now the spike balls only deal 1 damage to the player at all times and deal 1/4 of the enemy's remaining health when it hits them. This way they actually become useful so that you can chop off a large portion of a boss' health by placing a smart shot.

This is all explained in the updated how to play section in the game.

Expanded 'How To Play'

Some enemies have weird ways of behaving, so instead of having to risk death multiple times to probe the enemies just to learn what they do, you can read their descriptions in the how to play screen. Should remove some frustration. I've also added details about other mechanics which were missing.

Better Mouse and Camera Controls

The mouse controls kept bugging me, they felt a bit janky, so I've reworked them.

Now you'll be able to aim even from outside the arena, unless you're hovering an UI element.

This also allows for better peeking and camera controls in bigger arenas. Here's a sneak peek at the hexagon arena I'm currently working on:



You can look around further by holding down shift or ctrl or middle mouse button while moving the mouse.

More to come!

That's it for now.

I can't wait to get the new arenas and challenges into everyone's hands.

Oh and new cannons too, hopefully all will be done by the end of this month.

Cheers!

Niko

Changelog for v1.0.1