Optimized the game a bunch, with one compromise as a result.

Reduced max particles on non-Low GPU Mode

Reduced linear color buffers from 64 to 32 bit

Made sure MSAA is disabled by default

Removed distortion pass from enemies (only with MSAA and 64bit buffers)

The distortion pass may come back at a later date, but console versions already don't have it due to performance. The overall performance improvement (2-3x in some cases) seems more important.