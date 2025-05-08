 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18394227 Edited 8 May 2025 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Improvement for loading issues after generating large amounts of magic
  • Added "Maximum Movement Speed" to "Gameplay Settings" (to prevent user 3D motion sickness)
  • Changed description for Guide for the Lost

Changed files in this update

Depot 3530871
