- Improvement for loading issues after generating large amounts of magic
- Added "Maximum Movement Speed" to "Gameplay Settings" (to prevent user 3D motion sickness)
- Changed description for
Guide for the Lost
【Update】Spell Fragments | Alpha 0.1.41
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update