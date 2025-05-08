Another set of fixes and improvements for the game! One fairly big change is a reworked sun position calculation across multiple frames to reduce amount of shadow "flickering" seen when the position is updated every frame. A completely new cloud rendering system was added as a result of this new sun position change to make sure the shadows continue to look right.

Additions:

Reworked sun position to only be set every few frames rather than every frame to reduce amount of flickering you may see around the edges of the shadows, especially at lower settings

Reworked cloud shadow rendering to take the new sun positioning into account

Added ability to chop up dead logs to receive scrap wood

Added new input to switch between top-down and third-person perspectives (only with keyboard/mouse, default key: H)

Added smoked fish recipes

Fixes:

Fixed third-person mode field of view (FOV) being incorrectly zoomed out after the character customization update (v0.10.0)

Fixed wrong terrain height calculation near chunk borders that would cause terrain levelling to creates spikes along these borders

Fixed smoked item tooltips showing "hardening" percentage instead of smoked percentage

Fixed female character dress behavior when walking

Fixed creatures getting into a state where they run around the player without being able to hit them

Fixed potential hang when starting or loading a game with large view distance on MacOS

Performance:

Removed superfluous texture sampling calls in terrain rendering to increase framerate a small amount

Balance:

Reduced stamina cost when using shovels

Other changes: