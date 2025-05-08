Another set of fixes and improvements for the game! One fairly big change is a reworked sun position calculation across multiple frames to reduce amount of shadow "flickering" seen when the position is updated every frame. A completely new cloud rendering system was added as a result of this new sun position change to make sure the shadows continue to look right.
Additions:
-
Reworked sun position to only be set every few frames rather than every frame to reduce amount of flickering you may see around the edges of the shadows, especially at lower settings
-
Reworked cloud shadow rendering to take the new sun positioning into account
-
Added ability to chop up dead logs to receive scrap wood
-
Added new input to switch between top-down and third-person perspectives (only with keyboard/mouse, default key: H)
-
Added smoked fish recipes
Fixes:
-
Fixed third-person mode field of view (FOV) being incorrectly zoomed out after the character customization update (v0.10.0)
-
Fixed wrong terrain height calculation near chunk borders that would cause terrain levelling to creates spikes along these borders
-
Fixed smoked item tooltips showing "hardening" percentage instead of smoked percentage
-
Fixed female character dress behavior when walking
-
Fixed creatures getting into a state where they run around the player without being able to hit them
-
Fixed potential hang when starting or loading a game with large view distance on MacOS
Performance:
- Removed superfluous texture sampling calls in terrain rendering to increase framerate a small amount
Balance:
- Reduced stamina cost when using shovels
Other changes:
-
Increased environmental brightness in various cloudy conditions
-
Increased sky brightness below the horizon (if on a mountain or hill)
Changed files in this update