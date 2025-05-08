Thank you for Playing!
-fixed an issue where Barracks Key was getting added to equipment but not keys.
-fixed an issue that wasn't saving the state of discovered hidden dig spots
-anonymously reporting fatal errors
-other minor fixes
Update Notes for May 8
Update notes via Steam Community
