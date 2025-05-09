Lemme know if anything broke.

Added a bandaid for a rare situation where the enemy may get destroyed, but instead doesn't and spawns a ton of blood, causing the game to freeze/lag.

Melee enemies will no longer attack off-screen on higher difficulty settings.

Minor balance changes. Damaging enemies now always cancels their animation, not just when the damage is high enough. *Excluding bosses, of course.

Minor sound effect adjustments.

Mission 04, Mission 05, Mission 06 - enemy spawns have been adjusted for each difficulty option.

Ranged Enemy Knights have received an additional attack, which is less obnoxious than the other attack.

Reduced RAM Usage for each mission.

Teleporting should no longer cause you to clip in the ground underneath the enemy IF you try to teleport towards the enemy when under ground, instead it should keep you in the starter position.

Warbeast's second attack has been adjusted to be more visible.

Known issues -

You can check them below, you can also check what is being worked on/what's on the todo list as well.

https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking

If you find any other issues or have some feedback, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail (game.manager.hnd@gmail.com), or on the stinky Discord server.

For Discord, it may take time to approve new people due to someone having to sleep.

https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE