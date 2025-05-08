After months of development, playtesting, and community feedback, Shoot & Neon has reached a major milestone. This update marks the final step before the official Steam launch on June 4th. It's time to polish things up, squash the last bugs, and get ready for takeoff!

🔧 What's New in v1.0

✅ Player bullets now pass through teammates — no more accidental blocking.

✅ Lives system added — your team now shares a limited number of lives. Once they're gone, it's game over — no more infinite respawns.

✅ Lobby music added

✅ Voting system improved — a visible timer starts when the first player votes.

✅ Upgrade UI updated — the “+” icon is now a bullet icon for clarity.

🐛 Bug Fixes

🐞 Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in a "hit loop".

🐞 Resolved a critical bug where the game would freeze if the host left.

🐞 Player synchronization improved — all players should now see each other correctly.

🐞 Achievements now work as intended — including the "no damage run" achievement.

🐞 Leaderboards now function correctly in multiplayer — and are now fully integrated with Steam.

⚠️ Known Issues

🔥 Fireballs still pass through building ramps — this bug remains unresolved for now.

🧭 Developer’s Note

This is the final feature update for Shoot & Neon. I'm shifting my focus to a new project, but may return for smaller updates if needed. It’s been a blast building this game, and I can’t wait to share it with more players on Steam.

🚀 Help Shoot & Neon Blast Off — June 4th!

Version 1.0 is ready — but your help before launch is key:

👉 Play it, test it, and break it — especially in multiplayer!

👉 Share it with friends and add it to your Steam wishlist

🗓️ Mark your calendars: Steam launch is June 4th

🎯 Every wishlist and bit of feedback makes a huge difference. Thank you!