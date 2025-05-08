[ Shop Redesign ]

[ Build Authoring ]

[ Quickbuy Redesign ]

[ Base and Map Updates ]

Mid Lane Laning Area:

Mid Lane Walker Arena:

Outer Lane Walker Arena (Amber Park and Sapphire York):

Bull/Bear Jungles:

Juke Closets:

Breakable Crates:

Art Pass:

Miscellaneous:

[ Soul Orb Mechanics ]

[ Game Feel and Optimization ]

[ Movement ]

[ Camera ]

[ Misc Gameplay ]

Upgraded items now share the cooldown of the consumed item (i.e. using Healing Rite before upgrading to Healing Nova no longer resets the cooldown).

Increased Dash Slow cap from -40% to -50%.

Powerups now start scaling up from 5 min rather than from 10 min.

Powerup Movement: Min Sprint reduced from 2m to 1.5m.

Powerup Caster: Min CD Reduction reduced from 15% to 12%.

Powerup Caster: Min Tech Power reduced from 20 to 15.

Powerup Survival: Min regen reduced from 0.75% to 0.5%.

Powerup Survival: Min Health reduced from 250 to 200.

Powerup Gun: Min Ammo reduced from 30% to 20%.

Powerup Gun: Min Fire Rate reduced from 15% to 12%.

Base trooper bounty reduced from 144 to 132

Bullet and Spirit Resistance for being near Walker radius reduced from 35.5m to 32m.

Bullet and Spirit Resistance for being near Walker value reduced from 25% to 15%.

Walkers Resistance based on nearby enemies increased from 0/8/16/24/32/40% to 0/0/20/30/40/50%.

Teleporters now start available at the beginning of the game, rather than at 8 minutes.

Minimap now shows what kind of powerup is spawned.

Golden Statue breakables chance increased from 40% to 50%.

Soul Breakables chance increased from 50% to 60%.

Breakables now spawn at 2 minutes instead of 3 minutes (they still respawn every 3 minutes).

Powerups Now spawn at 5 minutes instead of 10 minutes.

Distance to attack walkers increased from 32.5 to 35.

Backdoor protection range check increased by 5m for Walkers and 10m for Base Objectives.

Decreased the height of Walkers' Stomp ability from 9m to 6m.

Side Walkers' HP relative to Mid Walkers HP changed from -22% HP to -40%.

Trooper bounty split from 100/60/35/25/20/16% to 100/60/30/20/15/11 (less effective economy as a large group).

Zipline Walker nodes adjusted. When Walker is contested, the last active defending zipline node is now behind the Walker instead of right on top of it.

Zipline now glows in the world when there is a zipline-boosted player on it.

Zipline Boost cooldown increased from 280s to 360s.

Zipline Boost speed reduced from 130% to 80%.

The losing team now gains up to 25% more souls from troopers, neutrals, vaults, and objectives, based on how behind they are (peaks at 20% max networth delta). First 3k in networth difference is ignored.

Shields have been reworked and are now called Barriers. They are no longer multiple damage types. They also interact normally with resistances now.

Adjusted objective health values (as part of damage value changes in the shop).

All hero stats rebalanced alongside the shop rework.

You now also gain Spirit per boon. Adjusted Spirit on various abilities and items to compensate.

Adjusted the boon reward schedule and added some more levels.

Players now start with 400 souls.

Changing last flex slot from base guardians and shrine to just base guardians.

Changing the third flex slot unlock from killing all Walkers to killing two Walkers.

[ General ]

Improvements to camera change on rope climb ejection.

Players will no longer be attacked by nearby Neutrals when attacking the Sinner's Sacrifice in Sandbox.

Bots are now much better at ziplining out of base.

Bots now use ziplines when returning to base to heal.

Bots will change their mind less frequently when considering retreating due to low health.

Sinclair's Spectral Assistant teleport follow-up can now properly be cast while climbing ropes.

Majestic Leap, Warp Stone, and Phantom Strike can now properly be cast while climbing ropes.

Shrines are now navigation blockers, discouraging troopers from walking through and into them.

Aligned labels of in-world pickup item labels with the corresponding modifiers so the HUD text that appears after picking up an item uses consistent terminology.

Added a tooltip to explain the secondary build search language option in Settings.

Corrected name of Temple Guardian in the damage report where it was appearing as Mid Boss.

Minor update to the "Getting started" tutorial videos to reflect the three lanes and removal of trooper last hits.

Nearby creep X-rays also visible through walls.

Ally health bars visible through walls in addition to X-ray.

Troopers are visible through walls during the laning phase. Replaces the HUD element showing trooper icon and health.

Updated all targeting in game with new visuals to be consistent for positive targeting AOEs.

Net Worth display shows decimals until 10k (instead of only until 5k).

[ Sound, Music, and VO Changes ]

[ User Interface ]

Items now show Spirit Scaling when alt is pressed.

General visual pass to minimap in concert with map changes to improve its read and usability.

Objective icons and lanes on minimap have been adjusted for visual and functional clarity.

New lower "basement" level texture was added to minimap when players traverse into deeper parts of the map.

All keyboard/controller button glyphs have been unified into a common UI element.

Keyboard, Mouse, and Button bind stylings have improved, especially in the case of "inline" bindings.

When an action is not bound to any key button, there is a symbol in its place.

When an ability or active item button is pressed during cooldown, the related element will shake and glow red briefly.

Updated and improved search functionality in the shop.

The cooldown alert message has been removed, but alert messages related to Charges, Silences, etc. remain.

Objective healthbars now only show for the Patron, Shrines, and Midboss.

When stunned or disarmed the reticle now changes state and displays a duration meter.

Hiding gun disarmed FX and generic disarm particles since the reticle communicates the disarmed state.

Added overhead indicators for disarm abilities.

Don't show cooldowns on ability icons for the imbue popup.

Reordered ping wheel messages with lanes so the order matches the left to right order of the lanes.

Simplified and reworked the menu when you hit ESC while in-game.

Deadlock loading screens can now animate and show other controls.

Added charge-up icon and entry in labels in the same way we have cooldowns for items.

Added "unstoppable" as a status effect to show in tooltips.

The ultimate icons on the team's bar at the top of the HUD have been updated.

Added UI indication when an item is upgradeable in the shop (when you already have a component for an item).

Added a button to Post Game when you hover a player to view their items, that lets you create a build based on the ability and item choices the player made in that game.

Added purchase messages in the chat feed for T3 and T4 items that allies or enemies purchase.

Added a corner cap on items in inventory/scoreboard/etc to replace the old tier indicators and give better tree recognition.

Disabled low/mid health label under crosshair.

Made it so scaling values below 0.5 shows 2 decimals instead of 1.

Hovering items in the damage report now shows tooltip for that item.

Sinner's Sacrifice bonuses now appear faster.

Added a UI state when Stamina is disabled with a debuff.

Top bar now uses the new vertical bar graphs.

Charge-up items (Mystic Burst, Tankbuster, QSR, Ethereal Bullets) now show 'cooldown' timing clock on icon while they are charging up.

When charge-up items are fully charged the HUD icon at center will show just like items that are refreshed on cooldown.

Renamed "Move Speed Resist" to "Slow Resist".

Items in your HUD are organized by cheapest to most expensive from left to right.

Base Guardians now share a single Icon / HP pool on Minimap.

Patron now shows an icon for each of its phases.

Active items are no longer sorted separately from the rest of the items; all items are now sorted alphabetically.