Major 8 May 2025 Build 18393486 Edited 8 May 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. New version Unreal Engine 5.5.4
  2. Updadte DLSS 3.7 to 4.0.2
  3. Add new starting area
  4. The basis of this patch implementation of the "Skill Tree System" Added Skill Tree and more than 120 passive skills.
  5. Finalized "Skill Progress" Now there is not only armor but also passive weapon pumping. Skill Progress has a Character Level
    is the main level of the character, it depends on how many Skill Points in the "Skill Tree System"
  6. Changing the balance of the game.
    Increased the cost of tumbling to from 5 to 10.
    Changed the interval after which the regeneration of Stamina and Mana begins, increased in 2 "Regeneration begins if you do not use mana or stamina for some time"
    The mechanics of Stamina and Mana regeneration have also been reworked. Regeneration increases from passive skills and also depends on the max amount. And the main change in regeneration "Resource Management" the less resource the longer it takes to regenerate.
    For example, you have 100 stamina. And regeneration from 0 to 10 will be for example 10 seconds, from 40 to 50 , 5 seconds, and from 90 to 100 3 seconds (numbers taken random, but so it works).
  7. The save system now works correctly. Your "Skill Progress" and "Skill Tree System" will be saved and loaded and should not be lost when you die.
  8. Fixed a critical bug with spawning on a new level under textures. Also, the Restart Level button should not reset your progress now.
  9. Added advanced animation system for character without GASP weapons

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2839051
