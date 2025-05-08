Greetings Space Soldiers!

Assault On Proxima Patch Version 1.02 has been deployed and is now live on Steam.

This patch addresses the problems with the game Settings Menu and the following systems should now be working as intended:

Bug Fixes

The Field of View (FOV) Slider will now save correctly upon closing and re-opening Settings, or when closing and re-opening the game. The FOV slider is now working as intended.

The Camera Sensitivity Settings Slider, on the Camera Settings Menu now saves correctly upon closing and re-opening the game. The Camera Sensitivity Slider is now working as intended.

Motion Blur can now be completely disabled and the Motion Blur Slider now works as intended, when Motion Blur is enabled. Motion Blur Settings now save when closing Settings or the game.

Keyboard and Controller Input Bindings now save correctly when closing the Settings or closing and reopening the game.

If the game does not automatically update to V1.02 please try forcing an update by switching to Offline on the Steam client and then going back Online again.

This patch address's all of the Settings Menu functionality problems that some users had reported. We apologize for any inconvenience these Settings issues caused to users and we hope you can now enjoy Assault On Proxima with full Settings functionality.

Thanks for playing AoP and Keep Blasting!! :D