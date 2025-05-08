We're still working behind-the-scenes on the last major city of the game. (You may see new references to Statehelm, but it's not accessible yet.) In the mean time we have lots of fixes, rebalances, and things to find:

Balance Changes

Added "default" Endurance requirements to most high-level loot dropped gear. Most higher-level items that do not have any combat skill prerequisites will instead have an Endurance requirement. Endurance requirements start at item level 30 and slowly increase from there. By level 65+, the requirements follow these rules: Loot gear default Endurance requirement is (item level - 10) Crafted gear default Endurance requirement is (item level - 15) These changes were made to prevent low level characters from using high level equipment (that had literally no requirements before), and to set a baseline for items that have only generic gear mods (in the absence of other combat skills). These changes are retroactive. Your gear may automatically unequip itself when you log in if you do not meet the Endurance requirements.

Egg run quest rewards reduced. This affects gear rewards; recipe/scroll drops and xp are untouched. Adjusted Cheb's sales numbers to be normal for a high-level vendor (instead of extra cranked)

Increase spawn rate of interactive Graves across the world, roughly doubling them

Elite & Boss demons in Vidaria now possess Astonishing Demon Skulls

Add a second repeatable method of obtainable Scrolls of Demonic Research

Increase likelihood of Vidaria Secret Chests to drop Mementos (if you've unlocked the Memento mechanic)

Slightly improved drop chance for Pixie Dust

Bug Fixes and Other Stuff

Add 16 new Item Sacrifice Altars across Alharth

Fix one source of "error cubes" being shown in-game. This fixes a specific scenario where you have already loaded the scene successfully (without errors), but still come across an error cube, possibly long after loading into the area.

Fix for "3-Color dye recipes don't properly handle only 2 dye types"

Some chairs, such as those in Serbule Inn, are now sat in from the side to avoid clipping into the tables. We added new tech to enable this, so if you spot clipping on other chairs in the world please report them!

Nameplates now respect the Bold and Italics GUI options

All "Fae" animals now have Fae anatomy and count toward Fae-related quests. Previously only Panthers followed this rule, now it applies to all animals

Fix bug causing some Swarmers to get stuck in the Rubywall

We now export two now JSON data files: abilitydynamicdots.json and abilitydynamicspecialvalues.json. These files are used by the game to add extra info to ability tool-tips when certain requirements are met. (In other words, these describe DoTs and buffs that can be added to abilities by special buffs and treasure effects.) These are likely of limited use for tools, but who knows.

Extracting an augment from an item automatically aborts if the provided gem doesn't match any of the item's powers. (Previously the gem and item were destroyed.)

Druid Skill Changes

Druid was already a very capable healing and support skill, but its offensive abilities and skill synergies received some improvements. To help you take advantage of these changes, Transmutation costs for Druid gear will be reduced this month.

Druid Ability Changes

Toxinball deals a bit more base damage at each tier; other treasure adjusted slightly as a result of this formula change

Cloud Sight is now a Ranged attack (instead of Melee) with a range of 30 meters

Cosmic Strike reuse time hastened from 45 seconds to 40 seconds

Fill With Bile: increases Indirect Poison (per tick) by twice as much

Delerium has higher base damage; some treasure effects adjusted slightly as a result of this formula change

Druid Treasure Changes

(Hands, MainHand) "All Druid abilities have a 38% chance to restore 25 Power to you" => "All Druid abilities except Shillelagh have a 59% chance to restore 50 Power to you"

(Necklace, Ring) "Cosmic Strike deals +19% damage and boosts your Major Healing +100 for 10 seconds" => ...deals +38% damage and boosts your Major Healing +100 for 20 seconds"

(Head, Legs) "Cosmic Strike deals +264 damage, generates no Rage, and removes 705 Rage" => ...deals +310 damage, ...

(MainHand) "Cosmic Strike deals +143 damage and reuse timer is -5 seconds" => "Cosmic Strike deals +280 damage and reuse timer is -10 seconds"

(Head) "Cloud Sight causes target's attacks to have +5% more chance of missing, but Power cost is +15%" => "Cloud Sight causes target's attacks to have +5% more chance of missing."

(Legs, MainHand) "Energize restores 117 armor to each target" => 180

(Feet, Ring) "Energize restores +28 Health and conjures a magical field that mitigates 10% of all physical damage they take for 1 minute (or until 100 damage is mitigated)." => "Energize conjures a magical field around each target that mitigates 20% of all physical damage they take for 1 minute (or until 200 damage is mitigated)."

(OffHand, Necklace) "Energize Healing +82" => +120

(Head, Legs) "Delerium depletes +440 rage and deals +83 damage" => "Delerium depletes +440 rage and deals +320 Nature damage over 8 seconds"

(Chest, Hands) "Rotskin deals 354 Trauma damage to health over 12 seconds" => "Rotskin deals 444 Nature damage to health over 12 seconds"

(OffHand, Necklace) "Max Health +50 when Druid skill is active" => +70

(Head, MainHand): "While Druid Skill Active, Druid Base Damage +50%" => "... and Nature Vulnerability -18%"

(Head, OffHand) "Heart Thorn coats the target in acid that deals 580 armor damage over 8 seconds" => 480 armor damage over 3 seconds

(MainHand, Ring) "Delerium depletes +810 rage and taunts -600" => ... and deals +115 damage

(Head, Legs): "Delerium depletes +440 rage and deals +320 Nature damage over 8 seconds" => 360 Poison damage over 6 seconds. (Delerium is a poison attack and was supposed to have a Poison DoT, but some wires got crossed)

(Ring) "Rotskin hastens the current reuse timer of Regrowth by 5 seconds" => previously there was only one tier of this effect. This tier is unchanged. But there are higher tiers of the effect which hasten the reuse timer of Regrowth a bit more (by 7.5 seconds at level 100)

(Head) "Cloud Sight causes target's attacks to have +5% more chance of missing." => previously there was only one tier of this effect. This tier is unchanged, but there is a second tier available starting at level 70. It increases target's miss chance +10%

(Legs) "Fill With Bile causes any Nice attacks that deal direct Poison or Acid damage to deal +180 damage for 3 minutes. (This effect does not stack with itself.)" => +76% damage

(Hands) "Fill With Bile causes any Core attacks that deal direct Poison damage to deal +180 damage for 3 minutes. (This effect does not stack with itself.)" => +220 damage

(Feet) "Your Healing Sanctuary heals +23 health and buffs Melee Accuracy +14" => +25 health and buffs Melee Accuracy +23

NEW: Loot drop only: (Hands) "Delerium becomes a 10m Burst attack that deals +33% damage to targets that are not focused on you"

NEW: (Ring, Chest) "Indirect Poison Damage +48% when Druid skill is active"

NEW: (Hands, Legs): "While Druid skill is active: abilities that have Burst targeting deal +328 Nature damage over 8 seconds"

NEW: (Off-Hand) "Direct Slashing, Piercing, and Crushing Damage +18% when Druid skill is active"

NEW: (Hands, Ring) "Cloud Sight Damage +125 and Reuse Time -2 seconds"

NEW: (OffHand) "Cosmic Strike deals +320 damage and if it kills your target, you recover 9999 Health and 9999 Armor"

NEW: (Feet) "Fill With Bile reduces target's Indirect Poison Vulnerability and Indirect Acid Vulnerability -40% for 3 minutes. (This effect does not stack with itself.)"

NEW: (OffHand, Feet) "While Druid skill is active: abilities that fire a projectile, such as Toxinball, Fireball, or most Archery abilities, deal +248 Poison damage over 8 seconds"

Other Druid Changes

Some shields are now Wooden for purposes of activating druidic abilities

Changed icon for druid ability Inject Venom as it was accidentally using a spider icon

Added new wooden harnesses for butterflies. These are belt-slot items that enable Druidism. They must be hand-whittled by an expert whittler, who can find the recipes as loot drops

Other Skill Changes

There were a few other skill changes that just happened to happen in this update.

Warden Changes

Warden ability Aggression Deterrent: base range increased to 10m

Warden treasure effect changes: (Head, Necklace) "Warden Base Damage +50%" => "Warden Base Damage +50% and Electricity Vulnerability -18% while Warden skill active" (Chest, Legs) "Indirect Poison and Indirect Trauma damage is +24% per tick while Warden skill active" => +36% per tick (Feet, Ring) Indirect Nature and Indirect Electricity damage is +24% per tick while Warden skill active => +36% per tick (Chest) "Apprehend deals +48 damage and hastens the current reuse timer of Controlled Burn by 1.5 seconds (so it can be used again more quickly)" => "Apprehend deals +150 Fire damage over 6 seconds and hastens the current reuse timer of Controlled Burn by 2 seconds (so it can be used again more quickly)" In addition this treasure effect is now also found on the Main-Hand Weapon slot

Warden bug fix: Apprehend generates extra Rage (as a result of the Fire damage type); Lethal Force does not generate extra rage anymore

Archery Changes