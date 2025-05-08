The shrieking of the wheels grows softer, for the Conductors have cried out, and the Keepers of Code have listened. Behold, the latest adjustments carved into the rails with rust and resolve:

The Beasts Now Bite Softer – All enemies have had their strength and health reduced by 20%. For those who seek a more tormented form of thrill, worry not, for new rites of difficulty shall soon emerge from the Dreamlands.

Sanctuary Restored – Upon returning to your RailGod’s sweet embrace, your battered body shall be made whole once again, and your injuries will instantly recover. Let it be known that the RailGod cares for her own.

Time Itself Halts - In solo journeys, pressing the ESC key shall now pause the tides of chaos.

Inventory Imprisonment Broken - A curse was discovered in some inventories. Nyarlathotep, who delights in the madness of mortals, placed a curse on the inventories. A few unlucky Conductors triggered the curse, and in their state of fear and madness, were frozen in place. Upon learning of the curse, the RailGod was enraged and personally intervened to lift the curse.

Artifacts Clarified - The strange icon that appeared on the “Porous Arrows” has been replaced with a true likeness. Likewise, the RailGod Info Scroll no longer speaks in placeholder tongues.

The Conductor Strikers Swifter - The Conductor has fully awakened, and so moves much faster and much more precisely when attacking!

New Knowledge has been discovered - After devouring the latest Deep One, the RailGod has gained new knowledge and has bestowed upon her Conductor the ability to prevent the camera from shaking in-game, and the ability to hide their names from those that wish to spy on them.

A Mighty Show of Support Carved into Steam!

A hundred Dreamers have awakened, accepted the call of the RailGod, become her conductor, and have made their voices heard in the Steam Reviews. We who maintain the Endless Railway, and who oversee the RailGod bow - spine crackling - to you! Your honest words grant us great power and motivate us to continue developing RailGods of Hysterra to greater heights and glory!

Once again, we bid you to revisit Hysterra with the knowledge that the RailGod is on your side and works to improve the quality of life of her conductors!

Heed the whispers of the RailGods — your fate awaits!

► Discord: https://discord.gg/railgodsofhysterra

► X: https://x.com/RailGodsGame

► Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/RailGods

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@railgodsofhysterra

► Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/railgodsofhysterra.bsky.social

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/railgodsofhysterra/