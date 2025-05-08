 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18393116 Edited 8 May 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added more inventory space to “Small Store” layout.
  • Added more refrigerated inventory space to “Large Store” layout.
  • Changed how auto camera angle works on multiplayer, for a better experience.
  • Fixed players spawning inside store expansion area while still under construction.
  • Fixed translation texts on some buttons not translating accordingly.
  • Fixed delivery spot orientation on “Small Store”, so boxes are delivered with the correct rotation, as other store layouts.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1914061
