- Added more inventory space to “Small Store” layout.
- Added more refrigerated inventory space to “Large Store” layout.
- Changed how auto camera angle works on multiplayer, for a better experience.
- Fixed players spawning inside store expansion area while still under construction.
- Fixed translation texts on some buttons not translating accordingly.
- Fixed delivery spot orientation on “Small Store”, so boxes are delivered with the correct rotation, as other store layouts.
Patch notes 0.4.9.6
Update notes via Steam Community
