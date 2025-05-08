Croak button added (Sapo can croak anytime now)
New Achievements:
-
For killing the chicken
-
Croak for the first time
Candy World Stage 2 - Easier Spikes + Cannon + Cookie challenge (In the second chekpoint)
New 3D Model for the Lamp Ladybug (In the lobby)
Flies counter in the actual stage
When a portal is unlocked the text above will be: "0/(number of flies in the stage)"
Publisher logo in the intro (Nuntius Games)
Sapo 2D - Balloons now work exactly like in the 3D game (and some jumps are easier too)
(Not yet on MacOS)
Changed files in this update