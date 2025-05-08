Croak button added (Sapo can croak anytime now)



New Achievements:

For killing the chicken

Croak for the first time



Candy World Stage 2 - Easier Spikes + Cannon + Cookie challenge (In the second chekpoint)

New 3D Model for the Lamp Ladybug (In the lobby)

Flies counter in the actual stage



When a portal is unlocked the text above will be: "0/(number of flies in the stage)"

Publisher logo in the intro (Nuntius Games)

Sapo 2D - Balloons now work exactly like in the 3D game (and some jumps are easier too)

(Not yet on MacOS)