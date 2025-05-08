 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18393089
Update notes via Steam Community

Croak button added (Sapo can croak anytime now)

New Achievements:

  • For killing the chicken

  • Croak for the first time


Candy World Stage 2 - Easier Spikes + Cannon + Cookie challenge (In the second chekpoint)

New 3D Model for the Lamp Ladybug (In the lobby)

Flies counter in the actual stage

When a portal is unlocked the text above will be: "0/(number of flies in the stage)"

Publisher logo in the intro (Nuntius Games)

Sapo 2D - Balloons now work exactly like in the 3D game (and some jumps are easier too)

(Not yet on MacOS)

