Major 8 May 2025 Build 18393023 Edited 8 May 2025 – 19:06:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds a lot of new content both in the base game and in the DLC. It includes new mechanics, 37 new maps, 4 new weapons, a whole new training ground (BABBDI map) and a lot of new cosmetics.

NEW FEATURES

  • (DLC exclusive) Weapon Randomizer for all maps (can be enabled in lobby settings)

  • (DLC exclusive) Your lobby glows in the lobbies list if you own the DLC

  • (DLC exclusive) Added the BABBDI map as a new training ground

  • New Racing System in training grounds ! Race with your friends or alone and beat your personal best !

  • Added a search bar in maps menu

  • Added a brightness slider in settings for darker displays

NEW MAPS

(DLC EXLUSIVE)

  • Pig Map (PigFarm_00)

  • Surf Maps (Gobi_00, Corridor_12, Dragonfly_Pillars_Alt)

(FREE MAPS)

  • Valhalla (3 maps)

  • Barren (3 maps + Alt Maps)

  • Factory (2 maps)

  • Stadium (3 maps + Alt Maps)

  • Bazaar_01 (And alt map)

  • Canliferous_fluorspar (And alt Map)

  • LostCity_01

  • Cage_Fight (3 maps)

  • Dragonfly (4 maps and Alt Maps)

NEW COSMETICS

(DLC EXLUSIVE)

  • A whole new section for ciggy cosmetics !

  • 6 New Jiggly Hats !

  • 4 New Neon Suits !

  • Horrible Smelly Head

NEW WEAPONS

  • Stun Mine

  • Stun Grenade

  • Bayshore

  • Aboubi Head

FIXES and TWEAKS

  • The game now takes less time to boot up

  • Kill zone related fixes

  • Buffed Mac10

  • Synced car animation on Autobahn_00

  • Improved main menu graphics

  • Fixed saving issues where you could lose your progress

  • Lot of map balancing

  • Aboubi's cig is back

  • Reduced crisis shooting sound effect

  • Fixed Dragonfly_crusher map

4 players FFA and 2v2 coming soon ;)

