This update adds a lot of new content both in the base game and in the DLC. It includes new mechanics, 37 new maps, 4 new weapons, a whole new training ground (BABBDI map) and a lot of new cosmetics.

NEW FEATURES

(DLC exclusive) Weapon Randomizer for all maps (can be enabled in lobby settings)

(DLC exclusive) Your lobby glows in the lobbies list if you own the DLC

(DLC exclusive) Added the BABBDI map as a new training ground

New Racing System in training grounds ! Race with your friends or alone and beat your personal best !

Added a search bar in maps menu

Added a brightness slider in settings for darker displays

NEW MAPS

(DLC EXLUSIVE)

Pig Map (PigFarm_00)

Surf Maps (Gobi_00, Corridor_12, Dragonfly_Pillars_Alt)

(FREE MAPS)

Valhalla (3 maps)

Barren (3 maps + Alt Maps)

Factory (2 maps)

Stadium (3 maps + Alt Maps)

Bazaar_01 (And alt map)

Canliferous_fluorspar (And alt Map)

LostCity_01

Cage_Fight (3 maps)

Dragonfly (4 maps and Alt Maps)

NEW COSMETICS

(DLC EXLUSIVE)

A whole new section for ciggy cosmetics !

6 New Jiggly Hats !

4 New Neon Suits !

Horrible Smelly Head

NEW WEAPONS

Stun Mine

Stun Grenade

Bayshore

Aboubi Head

FIXES and TWEAKS

The game now takes less time to boot up

Kill zone related fixes

Buffed Mac10

Synced car animation on Autobahn_00

Improved main menu graphics

Fixed saving issues where you could lose your progress

Lot of map balancing

Aboubi's cig is back

Reduced crisis shooting sound effect

Fixed Dragonfly_crusher map

4 players FFA and 2v2 coming soon ;)