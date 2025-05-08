This update adds a lot of new content both in the base game and in the DLC. It includes new mechanics, 37 new maps, 4 new weapons, a whole new training ground (BABBDI map) and a lot of new cosmetics.
NEW FEATURES
-
(DLC exclusive) Weapon Randomizer for all maps (can be enabled in lobby settings)
-
(DLC exclusive) Your lobby glows in the lobbies list if you own the DLC
-
(DLC exclusive) Added the BABBDI map as a new training ground
-
New Racing System in training grounds ! Race with your friends or alone and beat your personal best !
-
Added a search bar in maps menu
-
Added a brightness slider in settings for darker displays
NEW MAPS
(DLC EXLUSIVE)
-
Pig Map (PigFarm_00)
-
Surf Maps (Gobi_00, Corridor_12, Dragonfly_Pillars_Alt)
(FREE MAPS)
-
Valhalla (3 maps)
-
Barren (3 maps + Alt Maps)
-
Factory (2 maps)
-
Stadium (3 maps + Alt Maps)
-
Bazaar_01 (And alt map)
-
Canliferous_fluorspar (And alt Map)
-
LostCity_01
-
Cage_Fight (3 maps)
-
Dragonfly (4 maps and Alt Maps)
NEW COSMETICS
(DLC EXLUSIVE)
-
A whole new section for ciggy cosmetics !
-
6 New Jiggly Hats !
-
4 New Neon Suits !
-
Horrible Smelly Head
NEW WEAPONS
-
Stun Mine
-
Stun Grenade
-
Bayshore
-
Aboubi Head
FIXES and TWEAKS
-
The game now takes less time to boot up
-
Kill zone related fixes
-
Buffed Mac10
-
Synced car animation on Autobahn_00
-
Improved main menu graphics
-
Fixed saving issues where you could lose your progress
-
Lot of map balancing
-
Aboubi's cig is back
-
Reduced crisis shooting sound effect
-
Fixed Dragonfly_crusher map
4 players FFA and 2v2 coming soon ;)
