The wait is over — Cleaner Company: Prologue is now officially released and available to play for FREE on Steam!
Grab your mop, gather your team (up to 4 players in co-op!), and dive into a messy world full of strange tasks, weird tech, and a whole lot of cleaning.
Whether you're mopping up blood, crafting gear, or shredding trash, your shift starts now.
🧼 Try it today and help us shape the future of Cleaner Company!
💬 Don’t forget to leave a review and share your feedback — it really helps!
Remember that this is a heavily reduced version of the full game!
Thanks for all your support — and good luck out there, Cleaner.
— Wildflame Studio Team