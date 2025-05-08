This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The wait is over — Cleaner Company: Prologue is now officially released and available to play for FREE on Steam!

Grab your mop, gather your team (up to 4 players in co-op!), and dive into a messy world full of strange tasks, weird tech, and a whole lot of cleaning.

Whether you're mopping up blood, crafting gear, or shredding trash, your shift starts now.

🧼 Try it today and help us shape the future of Cleaner Company!

💬 Don’t forget to leave a review and share your feedback — it really helps!

Remember that this is a heavily reduced version of the full game!

Thanks for all your support — and good luck out there, Cleaner.

— Wildflame Studio Team