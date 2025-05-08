Hi everyone!

A few players pointed out that the “Cinematic” setting in the graphics options was causing major performance issues. This setting was originally included because it's something Unreal Engine uses to render high-quality videos, and the screenshots looked amazing! But it's not meant for actual gameplay, and definitely not optimized for it.

So, I’ve removed the setting to help improve performance across the board.

Reminder: If your game still isn’t running smoothly, try lowering your graphics settings in the options menu.

Thanks for the feedback and keep it coming!