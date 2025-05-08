 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18392766 Edited 8 May 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

A few players pointed out that the “Cinematic” setting in the graphics options was causing major performance issues. This setting was originally included because it's something Unreal Engine uses to render high-quality videos, and the screenshots looked amazing! But it's not meant for actual gameplay, and definitely not optimized for it.

So, I’ve removed the setting to help improve performance across the board.

Reminder: If your game still isn’t running smoothly, try lowering your graphics settings in the options menu.

Thanks for the feedback and keep it coming!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3615161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link