One of the most common topics for feedback we receive is, "I want to be able to just build whatever!" That's what Creative Mode is all about. You don't need to research or worry about the Fog or resources in order to construct the perfect school and furnish it. For some, this will be a practice mode to try out different ideas for their next Relentless run. For others, this is is the mode they've been wanting to play in all the time. We're looking forward to see what you do with it!

There are also some frequently requested QoL and balance changes in this update, like shorter quest and construct times and the ability to queue up new Initiate Summons.

We've also heard from many players that combat can get repetitive when you're not playing on Relentless mode. We've now enabled Advanced Battle Strategy by default on Standard difficulty and show that as a top-level checkbox when creating a new game. This is not about making the game harder, but about letting the full depth of the combat systems show through in the standard game. Like other difficulty settings, you can disable it at any time to simplify things!

We have two more updates planned. The next one will add more guidance to the beginning of the game to help new players get started and explore ways to add more replayability to the game. After that, we'll be focused on QoL, especially for commonly requested UI and planning improvements.

We hope you enjoy the update. Thanks for playing Mind Over Magic!

Build notes below...

Creative Mode

All research is unlocked.

Construct and Assemble Tasks cost no resources and require just one cast to complete.

No events trigger.

Resource quantities and harvest/gather/mine amounts are tripled.

Freeform room keywords let you freely build whatever room you'd like.

Gameplay

Added Emergency Priority to Fog Incarnate and Bramblespawn. This causes all Mages with the Hunt Jobtype set above Never to attack. They return to normal behavior afterward.

Construct times for Roof, Wall, and Floor blocks reduced.

Renamed Advanced Battle Difficulty to Advanced Battle Strategy.

New games on Standard difficulty default to Advanced Battle Strategy on. This is now visible outside of Custom settings.

Quest durations have been reduced by half.

QoL

Summon Queueing

Queue up multiple Summons at once so you don't have to keep coming back to the Summoner.

Show the reason why right-click staff to Lecture is not allowed. (Not scheduled, etc.)

When no Mage/Helper is selected, the Pathing filter now shows regions only connected by Brooms as different colors to visualize the connections better.

Show Conviction value for Staff on the Hire Ritual.

Hovering a Wand recipe now shows all of the same information as other recipes.

Added feed alerts for Terror, Insomnia, and Melancholy statuses.

Fixes and Improvements