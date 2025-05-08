 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18392534 Edited 8 May 2025 – 17:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here’s a major update for Undershadows:

  • Fixed an error in the shop info.

  • Fixed a bug with XP display.

  • Reworked several passages in the crypt.

  • Fixed a bug with the nun where the boy changed into a girl.

  • Fixed a bug in the church boss fight.

  • Slowed down church projectiles.

  • Fixed additional issues in the church fight.

  • All boss fights have been overhauled.

  • Fixed bugs in level structure.

  • Fixed issues related to items.

  • Some enemies have been adjusted.

  • Fixed a bug related to the girl.

  • Updated several text passages.

  • Tweaks to shadow transformations.

...and much more!

Have a great day/evening,
ChelseaGrinEden

