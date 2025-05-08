Here’s a major update for Undershadows:
Fixed an error in the shop info.
Fixed a bug with XP display.
Reworked several passages in the crypt.
Fixed a bug with the nun where the boy changed into a girl.
Fixed a bug in the church boss fight.
Slowed down church projectiles.
Fixed additional issues in the church fight.
All boss fights have been overhauled.
Fixed bugs in level structure.
Fixed issues related to items.
Some enemies have been adjusted.
Fixed a bug related to the girl.
Updated several text passages.
Tweaks to shadow transformations.
...and much more!
Have a great day/evening,
ChelseaGrinEden
Changed files in this update