8 May 2025 Build 18392160 Edited 8 May 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added tutorial for new pilots to learn the controls
  • Performance improvements for Furniture store map
  • Added ARM switch to the controller setup ("switch" for RC radios and "toggle" for Gamepads)

