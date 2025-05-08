Hi, here's a cool little update that should improve stuff (hopefully!)

New Features

Added a refresh objective item (Rare) to the shop.

Changes

Minor graphical adjustments.

Target damage of objectives now generate based on prior max damage number for each weapon category. This should make objectives generally more fair to complete, since they no longer rely on the fight target damage.

Fight target damage ramps up much faster.

Chance based events have a max chance and they are harder to reach.

🟩 Objectives now have two target weapon categories and give a buff to each, making them easier to complete.

🟩 The base price of Treasure Chests has been changed: $14 -> $12

🟩 The base price of Pickaxes has been changed: $13 -> $12

🟩 The skill "Pirate's Dream" has been buffed: 50% -> 75% chance.

🟩 Lucky Clover: luck events are now guaranteed.

🟥 Objectives give less money since they are way easier to complete now.

🟥 Common, Uncommon and Rare loot bags appear less frequently now.

🟥 The base price of all loot bags have been increased:

Common: $5 -> $7

Uncommon: $9 -> $11

Rare: $11 -> $14

Epic: $15 -> $17

Legendary: $18 -> $20

🟥 Damage multiplier global buffs have been nerfed slightly (per rarity):

(+2.0x +2.5x +3.0x +4.0x +5.0x) -> (+2.0x +2.5x +3.0x +3.5x +4.0x)