What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.78!
- - - Updates & Bug Fixes - - -
- Changed Frostbite secondary attack to act like a shotgun and slows down enemies
- Fixed Frostbite not having sound effects
- Fixed the second cursor not displaying correctly for Frostbite Staff
- Changed movement speed to have its own upgrade scale separated
- Reduced projectile range from 2 to 1.5 seconds
I had increased the range in the previous update from 1 to 2 but I felt that 2 was too much, especially when using with the new velocity upgrade
