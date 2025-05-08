 Skip to content

Major 8 May 2025 Build 18391945 Edited 8 May 2025 – 16:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.78!

- - - Updates & Bug Fixes - - -
  • Changed Frostbite secondary attack to act like a shotgun and slows down enemies
  • Fixed Frostbite not having sound effects
  • Fixed the second cursor not displaying correctly for Frostbite Staff
  • Changed movement speed to have its own upgrade scale separated
  • Reduced projectile range from 2 to 1.5 seconds

    I had increased the range in the previous update from 1 to 2 but I felt that 2 was too much, especially when using with the new velocity upgrade

