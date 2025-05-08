Motion Soccer now supports classic gamepads!

You can now select “Classic Gamepad” in the control method settings and play using your favorite Xbox, PlayStation, or compatible controller. A great option for those who prefer a more traditional gameplay style.

A rare issue that could cause the game to crash when switching camera views in certain situations has also been resolved.

Your feedback helps us keep improving Motion Soccer! Join our community on Discord: https://discord.gg/M5vWbVmEbJ