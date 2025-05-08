 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18391936 Edited 8 May 2025 – 16:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Motion Soccer now supports classic gamepads!
You can now select “Classic Gamepad” in the control method settings and play using your favorite Xbox, PlayStation, or compatible controller. A great option for those who prefer a more traditional gameplay style.

A rare issue that could cause the game to crash when switching camera views in certain situations has also been resolved.

Your feedback helps us keep improving Motion Soccer! Join our community on Discord: https://discord.gg/M5vWbVmEbJ

Changed files in this update

Depot 3137351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link