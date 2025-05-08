This update is all about performance plus some quality of life improvements. The game went through another round of optimization which should be very noticeable when the number of buildings is large. Load and save times should also be significantly shorter.

With the shorter save time, proper auto-saving has been implemented. At the start of each day the game will now automatically save. Auto saving can be turned off and the save interval can be increased in the game settings menu.

New Features

Proper auto-save functionality.

Resource amounts in resource tiles are now randomized within a range.

You can now send save files from the load/save menus if you encounter an issue with game.

QOL

Much better performance for larger outposts with larger numbers of buildings.

Player set game speed now resets at the start of a new day.

Load and save times should be significantly shorter.

Iron ore tiles near the start location have significantly more ore.

Bugs Fixed

Loaded games should now start at the same time of day as when the game was saved.

Scout unit indicator now correctly displays when units are on a tree tile.

Auto save should now correctly rotate through the 5 save files.

A sharing violation bug that would cause the game to freeze has been fixed.

There’s lots more in the works. But next up is another round of polish and balance for the early game economy. That means looking at prices, recipes for production, order of upgrades in the tech tree and potentially expanding the players export capacity.