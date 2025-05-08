 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18391853 Edited 8 May 2025 – 17:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

EMPTY INVENTORY AND TEAM SELECTION SCREEN PROBLEM WHEN ENTERING THE GAME HAS BEEN SOLVED.
Ban system added.
Random appearance improvement feature added to cars in Auto Service.
Car dimensions adjusted.
Some cars' environment systems are soft ruins, environments are hardened.
House prices are set to 5M.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2516151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link