EMPTY INVENTORY AND TEAM SELECTION SCREEN PROBLEM WHEN ENTERING THE GAME HAS BEEN SOLVED.
Ban system added.
Random appearance improvement feature added to cars in Auto Service.
Car dimensions adjusted.
Some cars' environment systems are soft ruins, environments are hardened.
House prices are set to 5M.
MINOR UPDATE
Update notes via Steam Community
