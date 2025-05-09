Hey Fellow Primates!

How has everyone been experiencing the recent upgrades and updates since the baby monkey's perks & permanent progression? The little ones are now quite useful! This time, we’ve brought a new class and a new weapon!

New Class:

PYRO MONKEY:

Unleash the power of fire!

Less proficient at dealing direct damage, but over-compensates by BURNING IT ALL

New Weapons:

Monkey Buster: Mysterious technology! Shoots lemon-shaped energy projectiles.

General Tweaks:

Added more Area Layouts to all Dungeons (there were 12 variations, now there are 20!)

Changed Megaphone effect (baby mascots will attack with your attack, not your interact button)

Vampire Class: Added a brief immunity period after bat form ends

Power Up Mode Alternative: Gather 3 to receive a Bonus Stat choice (but the choices you get are much bigger now!)

Ape Amulet changes: Now it heals a flat amount, rendering it more useful to heal at early game and for classes with low hp

Bonus Stats Cap is now marked with a color when you reach the maximum number for a Bonus Stat.

Base Max HP is now 1000, upgradable to 1200 for the basic class.

A Warp Portal will appear when you beat all enemies in the area, teleporting you directly to the Exit Doors

Jump Height: Base jump height is now higher

Heal effect descriptions now consider the Hard and Extra Hard difficulty debuff

Meta-progression perks:

New unlock: Re-Roll Power Up choices

New unlock: Re-Roll Ape Amulet Upgrade choices

Doctor Revive: Starts reviving at 10% hp, unlock more levels to increase the %

Bug fixes:

Poison Egg damage is now properly counted as Artifact Damage

Pendant of Pain: Now description is correct, instead of adding 100% damage, it doubles all damage output after all other calculations are done

Vampire Class Bat Form was getting damage in some cases where it was supposed to be immune to it

As always, stay tuned!

The Dunjungle Team