Hellol,

On the agenda today: a new intro cinematic, music persisting after a level change, a new combat mechanic for the drones in the first level, a rebalancing of the first boss, a new interface for crane control in the third level, and lots of bug fixes.

Revision of intro and outro cinematics

Overhaul of the appearance of water

Music playback is now persistent and no longer stops after a level change

Fix for a bug related to the deactivation conditions of the S, H, and ENTER keys after quitting the menu without clicking the "quit" button

Hub: It is no longer necessary to use the action key to read Syndeopedia; simply look at an inscription in front of the characters

Hub: Minor visual revisions

PJS01: Minor visual revisions

PJS01: The initial cinematic will no longer play if the player starts from a save file

PJS01: Fix for a bug where the sniper did not activate after loading a save file

PJS01: Revision of the first checkpoint area

PJS01: The random room no longer resets once completed; the passage remains open

PJS01: Fix for a bug related to the container animation (the closing sequence was played when it shouldn't have been)

PJS01: Addition of a new combat mechanic for drones (and reduction of their health points)

PJS01: Addition of barriers in the underground area to prevent enemies from being pushed into the pit after a rocket launcher shot

PJS01: Addition of a cinematic showing the deactivation of force fields

PJS01: The tunnel is now accessible without needing the yellow card, and the elevators to access the "yellow door" are activated by default

PJS01: Revision of the passage between the outer platform of the last floor and the floor below (removal of the cinematic)

PJS01: The player no longer needs to kill the sniper to open the container trap; it will open a few seconds after the player enters the container

PJS01: Increase in the delay before the activation of enemies in the underground

PJS01: Fix for a bug related to a secret achievement where the player could get stuck after triggering it

PJS01_2: Minor visual revisions

PJS01_2: The player now starts the level with all weapons available

PJS01_2: Revision of the boss's attacks (missiles are slower and deal less damage, but shots are less spaced out)

PJS02: Fix for a bug where it was possible to trigger the elevator without being inside

PJS02: Minor visual revisions

PJS02_2: Fix for a bug where enemies could trigger the camera change in the area with the top down view

PJS03_2: Minor visual revisions

PJS03_2: Revision of the container control menu (camera and interface)

PJS04: Correction of the timing for opening the doors of the third dome

PJS04: Revision of the indications in the acid basin

News: Alright, this time it's for real! I'm going to continue working on the rest of level 4!

Have a nice day,

ddzev