8 May 2025 Build 18391581
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that prevented looted modules from appearing in the cargo hold.
  • Added the ability to rename your ships.
  • Added shortcut keys to toggle attack, defense, and extra thrusters of your ships.
  • Updated Level 3 Laser to a double-barrel version and adjusted some stats.
  • Added new module-related information.
  • Fixed a bug that stopped fighters from firing.
  • Minor bug fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3136381
macOS Depot 3136382
