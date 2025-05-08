- Fixed a bug that prevented looted modules from appearing in the cargo hold.
- Added the ability to rename your ships.
- Added shortcut keys to toggle attack, defense, and extra thrusters of your ships.
- Updated Level 3 Laser to a double-barrel version and adjusted some stats.
- Added new module-related information.
- Fixed a bug that stopped fighters from firing.
- Minor bug fixes and improvements.
Update Notes for v0.46
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3136381
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136382
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update