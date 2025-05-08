 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18391497 Edited 8 May 2025 – 16:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Event added!
  • Graphics on magic puzzles improved!
  • Gameplay on merging games improved!
  • Drag and merge dragons fixed!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2495051
Linux Depot 2495052
macOS Depot 2495053
