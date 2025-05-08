DLSS Fixes and Improvements
Resolved an issue where DLSS was not applying correctly for some players.
DLSS should now function as expected, providing improved visual fidelity and performance.
Version 0.5.3 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
