8 May 2025 Build 18391436 Edited 8 May 2025 – 16:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

DLSS Fixes and Improvements
Resolved an issue where DLSS was not applying correctly for some players.
DLSS should now function as expected, providing improved visual fidelity and performance.

