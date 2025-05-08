 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18391433 Edited 8 May 2025 – 16:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.9.2
• Lots of tweaks to gameplay to make it more fun and "flow" better.
• Pickaxe is easier to craft
• Pickaxe works better on dirt (after upgrading)
• Resources placed in pieces are prioritized for easier crafting
• New magic effects
• New sound effects for magic and crystal ball
• Changes to some quest classes and their starting inventory and artifacts

