1.Fix the issue where the newbie UI blocks the close buttons of the Black Market and Star Tavern.
2.Adjustments for Hydra below Alert Difficulty 4:
Pride Head: Attack interval increased by 10 seconds
Envy Head: Attack interval increased by 10 seconds
Wrath Head: Attack interval increased by 5 seconds
Sorrow Head: Attack interval increased by 5 seconds
Folly Head: Attack interval increased by 5 seconds
3.Warehouse capacity adjustments:
Default Alert Difficulty: 10 slots
Alert Difficulty 6: 8 slots
Alert Difficulty 8: 6 slots
4.Train No. 2, Unlock description corrected to "Clear the game once to unlock."
