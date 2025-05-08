 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18391397
Update notes via Steam Community

1.Fix the issue where the newbie UI blocks the close buttons of the Black Market and Star Tavern.

2.Adjustments for Hydra below Alert Difficulty 4:
Pride Head: Attack interval increased by 10 seconds
Envy Head: Attack interval increased by 10 seconds
Wrath Head: Attack interval increased by 5 seconds
Sorrow Head: Attack interval increased by 5 seconds
Folly Head: Attack interval increased by 5 seconds

3.Warehouse capacity adjustments:

Default Alert Difficulty: 10 slots
Alert Difficulty 6: 8 slots
Alert Difficulty 8: 6 slots

4.Train No. 2, Unlock description corrected to "Clear the game once to unlock."

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3234701
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3234702
  • Loading history…
