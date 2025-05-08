1.Fix the issue where the newbie UI blocks the close buttons of the Black Market and Star Tavern.

2.Adjustments for Hydra below Alert Difficulty 4:

Pride Head: Attack interval increased by 10 seconds

Envy Head: Attack interval increased by 10 seconds

Wrath Head: Attack interval increased by 5 seconds

Sorrow Head: Attack interval increased by 5 seconds

Folly Head: Attack interval increased by 5 seconds

3.Warehouse capacity adjustments:

Default Alert Difficulty: 10 slots

Alert Difficulty 6: 8 slots

Alert Difficulty 8: 6 slots

4.Train No. 2, Unlock description corrected to "Clear the game once to unlock."