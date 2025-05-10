Changes
-
Reverse Hollowing effect from bonfire event is now boosted by log of player base corruption so it more properly scale later on
-
Magic Mirror "break" option now require 500 corruption or more (instead of strickly more than 500 corruption)
QoL
-
Disabled weapons are now saved when loading a run
-
Selected weapon (on GunSlinger) is now properly remembered when loading a run
Fixes
-
Variant of Final weapon damage not properly applied.
-
Monster dropping infinite experience after a certain point.
-
Negative Corruption causing bug with Eyes of Truth, and bloodbath/blood handed challenges
-
Tooltip not properly handling huge value (above e38)
-
Some case where damage calculation was inccorectly boosted
-
Bug where god statuette offered to player was less than intended during sculptor event
-
Bug with negative corruption on blood handed/bath challenge
-
Exp bar visually glitching above level 400
-
Maximum challenge level at once not properly scaling by 5% of already completed challenge level
-
Performance drop when reaching maximum level
-
Flamethrower critical damage not properly scaling above level 9
-
Explosive Bow, Explosive vial, Angel Prism and Thunder vial having their defense piercing squared
Changed files in this update