Magic Mirror "break" option now require 500 corruption or more (instead of strickly more than 500 corruption)

Reverse Hollowing effect from bonfire event is now boosted by log of player base corruption so it more properly scale later on

Selected weapon (on GunSlinger) is now properly remembered when loading a run

Disabled weapons are now saved when loading a run

Variant of Final weapon damage not properly applied.

Monster dropping infinite experience after a certain point.

Negative Corruption causing bug with Eyes of Truth, and bloodbath/blood handed challenges

Tooltip not properly handling huge value (above e38)

Some case where damage calculation was inccorectly boosted

Bug where god statuette offered to player was less than intended during sculptor event

Bug with negative corruption on blood handed/bath challenge

Exp bar visually glitching above level 400

Maximum challenge level at once not properly scaling by 5% of already completed challenge level

Performance drop when reaching maximum level

Flamethrower critical damage not properly scaling above level 9