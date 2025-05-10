 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18391377 Edited 10 May 2025 – 11:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Reverse Hollowing effect from bonfire event is now boosted by log of player base corruption so it more properly scale later on

  • Magic Mirror "break" option now require 500 corruption or more (instead of strickly more than 500 corruption)

QoL

  • Disabled weapons are now saved when loading a run

  • Selected weapon (on GunSlinger) is now properly remembered when loading a run

Fixes

  • Variant of Final weapon damage not properly applied.

  • Monster dropping infinite experience after a certain point.

  • Negative Corruption causing bug with Eyes of Truth, and bloodbath/blood handed challenges

  • Tooltip not properly handling huge value (above e38)

  • Some case where damage calculation was inccorectly boosted

  • Bug where god statuette offered to player was less than intended during sculptor event

  • Bug with negative corruption on blood handed/bath challenge

  • Exp bar visually glitching above level 400

  • Maximum challenge level at once not properly scaling by 5% of already completed challenge level

  • Performance drop when reaching maximum level

  • Flamethrower critical damage not properly scaling above level 9

  • Explosive Bow, Explosive vial, Angel Prism and Thunder vial having their defense piercing squared

