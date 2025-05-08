 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18391373 Edited 8 May 2025 – 17:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

New this week: Level 188, more. This is a BETA update. Please use the Beta branch in BrVR's steam library page -> gear icon -> properties -> betas.

Revamped Level 188

The revamped level 188 is finally here, bringing a complete overhaul to the map. It now features a mall, an underground airport corridor, and a fully modeled hotel. The graphics are much better than the previous version, and there's generally more stuff to do and things to find than in the old one. You can even purchase a submarine sandwich from Heathrow Hoagies in the mall (more store functionalities coming soon).

Added the large building back to level 11

The sky-high skyscraper from the old level 11 has been added back in. There's nothing up at the top, but it's still a fun landmark. Maybe I'll put something up there sometime.

Made several graphical changes to the Poolrooms Sprawl Map

The Poolrooms Sprawl map has also gotten some new additions, including more pillars and lights where the lighting/geometry is flat and boring.

Changed thirst/hunger depletion rates

Thirst now deletes faster and hunger depletes slower. Suggested by @Ali666 on our discord.

Join our discord https://discord.gg/rAhVHZnUuJ

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 18391373
Depot 1922061
