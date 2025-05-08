This time, I’m splitting this post into two parts. In the first part, I want to share the issues you’ve reported that we’ve been working on. In the second part, I’ll talk more about the balance changes. Ready? Machine fueled up? Great — let’s go!

Fixes & Improvements

Reduced GPU usage in the Main Menu to improve performance.

The game now starts with framerate locked at 60 FPS by default; players can unlock it in the settings.

Added a failsafe to prevent characters from getting stuck after dodging.

Fixed issues with broken storage containers and furnaces not functioning properly.

Improved reliability when loading items into storage chests.

Fixed a bug where berries and other food items could disappear from the hotbar. Further improvements to items disappearing from hotbar are coming shortly.

Resolved an issue where save files were not being displayed correctly when using the Turkish language.

Quality settings now also adjust draw distance for more accurate performance scaling.

Balance Changes

Adjusted loot in legendary chests to include greater variety and more rewarding drops.

Decreased the durability of the Miner’s Pickaxe to improve tool progression.

Made zombie attacks less intense for solo players to improve solo experience.

Lowered the difficulty of zombie attacks on Adventure mode.

The dismantler is now unlocked by default and has reduced material costs, making it easier to access early in the game.

Once again — I just have to say it — thank you, Survivors, for all the feedback you've been sending our way! We're doing our best to make sure Survival Machine brings you as much fun and as few issues as possible. We read all of your comments and are working hard on the problems you're encountering. Stay frosty, Survivors!

Dzięki!

Berdol

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1601330/Survival_Machine/